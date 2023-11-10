K-Pop Group IVE Performing In Malaysia Next February 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

K-pop group IVE is coming to Malaysia next February to perform for local fans. The rising girl group who debuted in 2021, will be bringing their first world tour, Show What I Have to Kuala Lumpur on 17 February next year.

The girl group made the announcement on their Instagram page, releasing the tour’s poster which consisted of the dates and locations of the 27 stops for the tour.

Facebook

The venue for their Kuala Lumpur concert, however, is yet to be confirmed. The concert’s organiser Live Nation Asia is still in the midst of deciding the venue for the upcoming concert.

The group, which consists of members Jang Wonyoung, Rei, An Yu-Jin, Leeseo, Gauel, and Kim Ji-won made the tour announcement just a month after the release of their first mini-album, I’VE MINE.

The record was introduced with their lead single Baddie and featured other tunes like Either Way and Off The Record. Hence, the band’s first world tour will be in support of the mini album.

Facebook

Apart from KL, the band will also be performing in other Asian countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Previously, the band had toured across Asia in conjunction with their The Prom Queens Asia tour. The band performed in the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

But with Malaysia in the equation now, things will sure be an exciting ride for both the girls and local fans!

Stay tuned for details regarding the concert tickets and venue!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.