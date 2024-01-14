[Watch] Police Station Chief Accused of Assault Transferred To Other Duty Pending Investigation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Johor police force has launched an investigation into claims that a police station head physically assaulted a member of the public, according to state police chief Commissioner Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

The incident came to light after a 37-second video went viral on social media.

The footage, which has sparked widespread online outrage, allegedly showed a senior police officer slapping a man seated in a restaurant while holding the victim’s hair.

The man, in casual clothes, could be seen pulling the victim’s hair and slapping him repeatedly while yelling at the latter with words such as “bodoh” (stupid).

The victim appears frightened and does not resist the attack.

Kamarul Zaman has assured that the investigation will be thorough and has called for witnesses or public members with information to come forward.

“Investigations will be conducted meticulously, and legal actions will be taken against those involved without compromise,” he stated.

Meanwhile, netizens claimed they had identified the officer implicated in the video by name and position.

Public Trust and Accountability in Law Enforcement

This incident adds to a series of controversies surrounding the Malaysian police force.

The recent reports involved a police vehicle causing a fatality by knocking down a child, a police officer defrauding a victim of their money, and another case where two lower-ranking officers are accused of robbing and sexually assaulting an Uzbek woman.

These episodes have contributed to a high public distrust in the police force.

It’s important to acknowledge that not all law enforcement officers are corrupt, and many are dedicated to serving and protecting the community.

Taking note of their personnel number is a good practice in case any concerns or issues need to be addressed.

It’s a proactive step that can help ensure accountability and transparency in interactions with law enforcement.

Banyak orang quote pengalaman buruk dengan polis. Tapi in my own experience aku rasa polis malaysia ni lah paling membantu dan paling bertolak ansur sekali. 9/10 aku deal dgn polis, semua membantu dan baik gila. Baik dari kaunter,roadblock sampai lah kena tahan. https://t.co/mWeb3zQa4b — kuih cara goreng (@danialfaiz2809) January 14, 2024

