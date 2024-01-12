Police Personnel Arrested For Robbery And Rape: Public Trust Hits Rock Bottom

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two police officers from the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) have been arrested in connection with a shocking case of robbery and rape against a young couple in Bukit Ampang, Ampang Jaya, last Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred at 9.45 pm, involved the suspects allegedly approaching a Volkswagen Golf parked at the side of the road.

Inside were an 18-year-old local man and a 17-year-old Uzbekistani woman.

The officers, who were on patrol duty, are accused of demanding a bribe of RM500, threatening to arrest the male victim for a traffic offence and demanding RM2,000 in cash.

Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, stated that the suspects, a constable and a lance corporal, took the victims to different locations where the alleged robbery and rape occurred.

Suspects in Custody as Investigations Continue

One of the suspects is reported to have taken the female victim to a bank in Taman Muda, Ampang, using her car to withdraw the money demanded by the suspects.

During this time, the other suspect allegedly raped the female victim while his colleague took the male victim to another bank.

The two suspects were detained at 6 pm yesterday by a team from the Ampang Jaya District Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and are currently on a seven-day remand.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and whipping, and Section 395/397 for gang robbery, which also carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence along with fines or whipping.

Is Police Culture a Breeding Ground for Rampant Abuse and Brutality?

The incident has sparked concerns about the suitability of young police recruits, with claims that they cannot be trusted with enforcing the law due to their alleged involvement in illegal activities.

This has sparked a discussion about the standards and qualifications for individuals entering the police force and raises questions about the integrity and credibility of law enforcement agencies.

Some internet users even revealed the supposed identities of the suspects, asserting that the young recruits were Mat Rempits and were not fit to be trusted with enforcing the law as police officers.

member sorang deal nak ambik duit rasuah, member sorang lagi pulak bongok pergi rogol entah anak expat ke apa.. merasa la kau! sebab tu kalau jenis bodoh ni jangan diambil jadi polis. jenis entah rempit mana kau ambik bagi uniform kat dia, dia rasa dia pegang dunia la. — ALAN (@IniAlalalannn) January 12, 2024

Others mentioned that the family of the rape victim comes from an affluent background and has chosen to bring the matter to the Uzbekistan embassy to file a complaint.

The victim’s father is reportedly an expatriate working for a bank in Malaysia.

Ambik ko dpt dkt victim yg family bukan calang2. Moga polis tu kena hukuman setimpal bertimpal² lah. Rogol minor, international kid, parents T20. 😌 https://t.co/W93HaPiysZ — jira-chan 🇵🇸🇲🇾 (@jiikarichan) January 12, 2024

Netizens have also expressed concerns that convicted policemen receive special treatment while in jail.

According to their claims, these individuals are exempt from physical abuse and are provided with better-quality food than other inmates.

This has sparked widespread discussion and raised questions about the fairness and equality of the justice system.

The outrage is compounded by recent incidents, including a case where a police officer was charged with causing the death of a child in Malaysia.

It is important to remember that while accusations have been made against the police force, many dedicated and honourable police officers continue to serve.

Therefore, it is essential to approach unproven accusations with caution and not let them overshadow the good work of most police officers.

Terbaik abang Polis tegur budak keluar mandi sungai time covid ni..yang budak tu bagus jugak, tak lari jumpa & dengar cakap abang Polis 🙌🏻👍🏻👍🏻#SOP #Pkp2021 #Baiksemula pic.twitter.com/VGwhpuNiOZ — tv3malaysia (@tv3malaysia) February 9, 2021

