17YO Boy Dies Near School After Car Runs Him Over, Suspect Is D9 Senior Cop

A male student from SMK Jati in Ipoh died after he was run over and dragged by a car on Friday (15 December).

In the 12.30pm incident, 17-year-old Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie was on his way home on a motorcycle when he got into a “fight” with a 44-year-old driver of a Perodua Ativa.

The misunderstanding was allegedly due to the noise of his motorcycle. This led to a chase between the two and ended with the car running over the SPM candidate.

According to Sinar Harian, the victim was dragged on the road for about 5 meters. The driver turned back to check on the victim but fled when a crowd started to gather.

What made the situation more heartbreaking was that the nurse who responded to the emergency call was allegedly the victim’s sister.

In the clips shared online, a nurse tending to the victim could be seen frantically asking for help from ambulance staff.

Sadly, the victim died at the location. The body was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for a post-mortem examination. It was determined that the cause of death was due to injuries to the chest and abdomen from a road traffic crash.

Based on the police statement, the suspect, a senior police officer from Kedah, has been arrested and remanded today (16 December) for further investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. The police are also investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The police said they would not protect anyone, including its officers, if there was strong evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigating officer Inspector Jong Pit Chiao at 016-8849163.

