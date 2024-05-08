Hennessy Unveils Master Blender’s Selection No. 5: A Symphony Of Artistry And Innovation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hennessy, the world-renowned cognac house, has once again proven its commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury and craftsmanship with the launch of Master Blender’s Selection No. 5.

This highly anticipated release continues a series that has captivated cognac connoisseurs since its inception in 2016.

Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 is a testament to the artistry and dedication of 18 exceptional distillers, whose expertise has been carefully curated by Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, the 8th Generation Master Blender at Hennessy.

Sensory Elegance: A Journey of Aromatic Discovery

The eaux-de-vie selected for this blend has matured in French oak barrels for at least seven years, resulting in a complex and sophisticated aroma that promises to elevate any occasion.

On the nose, Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 offers an enticing blend of spice and candied orange notes, inviting the senses on a journey of discovery.

The palate is smooth and refined, with hints of cocoa, sweet spices, and a creamy texture that lingers on the tongue.

The finish is characterized by light tobacco and candied orange nuances, creating a harmonious and unforgettable experience.

Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 on the rocks: This cognac is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. The ice will help open up the cognac’s flavours and aromas. (Pix: Hennessy)

Unveiling Tradition and Innovation

The Master Blender’s Selection series is renowned for its unique blends, which are never to be replicated.

This limited edition celebrates the dedication and skill of 18 exceptional distillers whose expertise enhances the wines’ aromas, concentrating them in the heart of the selected eaux-de-vie chosen by Renaud for their exceptional qualities.

Renaud remarked, “I wanted to pay tribute to the artisans behind the scenes – exclusive Hennessy distillers who are experts and share with us, year after year, first-rate eaux-de-vie remarkable for their purity, finesse, and potential.”

“As the 8th generation Master Blender, it’s an immense honour to continue the craft my uncle Yann Fillioux passed down. With Master Blender’s Selection No 5, I opted for an innovative single-batch blend that will never be replicated – a celebration of the collaborative spirit and expertise in the world of Cognac.”, he further added.

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Malaysia and Singapore, notes that Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 embodies Hennessy’s unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.

It’s a testament to our rich heritage and forward-thinking approach. This exceptional blend represents a harmonious marriage of tradition and modernity, meticulously crafted by Renaud Fillioux de Gironde. Nausicaa on the collaborative spirit and expertise that define the world of Hennessy.

Master Blender’s Selection: A Limited Edition Cognac Series This series showcases the expertise of Hennessy’s Master Blenders, featuring unique blends crafted with freedom and creativity. Each release is a limited edition, offering a distinct taste profile and a glimpse into the art of cognac making. (Pix: Hennessy)

Unveiling Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 in Malaysia

Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 is now available here, exclusively at selected retailers in Malaysia.

This is an opportunity for cognac enthusiasts and luxury lifestyle connoisseurs to experience a truly unique and unparalleled expression of the art of cognac-making.

In a world where the pursuit of excellence defines luxury, Hennessy’s Master Blender’s Selection No. 5 is a shining example of what can be achieved when tradition, innovation, and artistry come together in perfect harmony.

It is a cognac that promises to elevate any moment, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in the company of those who appreciate the finer things in life.

