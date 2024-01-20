Hennessy Goes All Out Welcoming Year Of The Dragon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Luxury cognac brand Hennessy pulled out all the stops with their lavish Chinese New Year media showcase at the W Kuala Lumpur hotel.

The recent event gave a taste of the excessive opulence to come in 2024 under the zodiac sign of the Dragon.

As Moët Hennessy Diageo’s commercial director Jason Cheah woos the crowd, he speaks passionately, befitting an ambassador of the world’s finest Cognac. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In an exclusive gathering for press and socialites, Hennessy treated guests to a decadent reunion dinner paired with VSOP cognac pours to set the mood for the evening.

No luxury was spared in the nine-course meal befitting the incoming Year of the Dragon, where the cognac giant flaunted their pedigree by pairing every dish with smooth, oak-aged pours of Hennessy XO to match the extravagance.

Abalone, scallop and sea cucumber soup – just an opening act to the parade of opulent dishes meticulously plated for Hennessy’s Chinese New Year media dinner. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The real highlight came after dinner when the cognac giant unveiled their much-anticipated 2024 Chinese New Year collection titled “Dragon’s Odyssey” in collaboration with famed Chinese artist Yang Yongliang.

Known for his dystopian digital works, Yongliang brought a modern edge in interpreting long-held Chinese traditions and mythology around the zodiac’s dragon iconography.

Like a dragon’s lair: Guests bask in the resplendent sea of red lanterns and decadent decor at the Woo Bar, transformed into an opulent den celebrating traditions and artistic excess for Hennessy’s over-the-top Chinese New Year unveiling. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The immersive exhibit featured seven original pieces accentuated by Hennessy’s iconic shapely bottle silhouette.

Each intricate work of art embodied an aspect of the culture and mystique around the mythological dragon and its symbolic ties to prosperity in the lunar calendar.

The enraptured moment reflects the awe-striking opulence Hennessy evoked by sparing no expense to immerse tastemakers in Old World heritage meets contemporary Chinese artistry.

A young lady finds herself spellbound by the resplendent world of red and gold – phone lifted and eyes wide as she snaps pictures of the ornate Dragon centrepieces and traditional trimmings embellishing the Woo Bar. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Guests were awe-struck by the majestic tributes commissioned specially for this Year of the Dragon.

The lavish launch party concluded with VIP guests treated to zodiac-inspired cocktails courtesy of W Kuala Lumpur’s famed mixologists.

As the cognac continued flowing freely, attendees networked against the backdrop of the Petronas Twin Towers and toasted to good fortune in 2024 under the dragon’s rule – thanks to Hennessy’s envelope-pushing unveil celebrating Chinese traditions and artistry through opulent excess.

Hennessy’s after-party crowd mingles under the stars at the W Kuala Lumpur’s swanky Wet Deck bar, glasses of Hennessy cognac in hand. At the same time, the dazzling Petronas Towers steal the scene as the iconic city landmark shimmers in the background. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

