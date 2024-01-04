Hennessy Unveils Spectacular Limited Editions By Artist Yang Yongliang For Chinese New Year 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hennessy has unveiled a series of limited edition designs by the acclaimed Chinese artist Yang Yongliang to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2024, marking the Year of the Dragon.

The ‘Dragon’s Odyssey’ collection features bottles of Hennessy V.S.O.P, Hennessy Paradis, and Hennessy X.O, each adorned with a digitally-created dragon by Yongliang that combines traditional artistry with modern technology.

Yongliang, who hails from an old water town near Shanghai, merges his training in traditional Chinese landscape painting with digital and three-dimensional art he studied in Shanghai.

His work for Hennessy’s latest collection reflects this blend, bringing the mythical dragon to life in a series of designs steeped in history and forward-looking.

The artist’s collaboration with Hennessy is rooted in a shared respect for tradition and history.

Yongliang’s connection to the dragon motif, inspired by a childhood memory of an antique coin given by his grandmother, is evident in the metallic textures of the dragons that grace the limited-edition bottles.

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Malaysia & Singapore, stated that Hennessy has long been closely related to Chinese-Malaysian culture.

The launch of this collection in Malaysia is a celebration of this enduring bond and the symbolic Year of the Dragon, which holds a special place in the hearts of Malaysians.

The ‘Dragon’s Odyssey’ collection will be available in major supermarkets across Malaysia and online at The Good Stuff.

Additionally, an exclusive unveiling event is set to take place at W Kuala Lumpur starting on 18 January and lasting four weeks.

From Tradition to Innovation: The Legacy of Hennessy and Moët & Chandon

Hennessy, a brand with a history spanning over two and a half centuries, has long been synonymous with pursuing excellence in spirits.

With its products gracing the shelves in more than 160 countries, Hennessy has established itself as a global icon of luxury and quality in cognac production.

The brand’s commitment to quality matches its dedication to sustainable practices, a priority formally recognized with an ISO 14001 certification.

This certification reflects Hennessy’s adherence to effective environmental management systems, showcasing their responsibility towards sustainable viticulture and eco-friendly operations.

It is a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, ensuring its operations comply with the highest environmental protection standards.

Moët Hennessy Diageo Malaysia, the entity responsible for the marketing and distribution of Hennessy, is also home to other illustrious brands such as Moët & Chandon champagne.

This portfolio represents some of the most prestigious names in the industry, each brand upholding a heritage of craftsmanship and distinction.

READ MORE: Hennessy Artistry 2023: “Diffraction” Event Lights Up The Night!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.