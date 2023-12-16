Hennessy Artistry 2023: “Diffraction” Event Lights Up The Night!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The highly anticipated Hennessy Artistry 2023 event with the theme “Diffraction” took Kuala Lumpur by storm, featuring the Korean hip-hop sensation pH-1 in a 360-degree immersive experience.

The electrifying spectacle at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur, left partygoers mesmerized with high-octane light displays and stylized hip-hop beats, redefining the nightlife scene.

DJ Beatloop setting the stage on fire at Hennessy Artistry 2023! 🎧🔥. (Pix: Hennessy Malaysia)

This year’s Artistry event made waves across three different regions in Malaysia, from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru and Penang, promising an unforgettable night of unmatched excitement.

The nationwide sensation kicked off in Johor Bahru, continued in Penang, and culminated in Kuala Lumpur, leaving a trail of unforgettable entertainment.

Captivating the crowd: pH-1 electrifies the stage. (Pix: Hennessy Malaysia)

At the same time, a select group of lucky fans have successfully secured their highly sought-after exclusive meet & greet pass with pH-1 at the prestigious event after emerging victorious in a series of thrilling pre-event competitions.

Known for his captivating singing rap style and rise to fame on the rap competition program “Show Me the Money 777” in 2018, pH-1 has garnered a dedicated following and is set to bring unparalleled energy to music enthusiasts.

Fans buzzed with excitement as they enjoyed an unforgettable performance filled with electrifying energy and chart-topping hits! ((Pix: Hennessy Malaysia)

Unleashing the Night: Hennessy Artistry 2023 Beyond the Main Event

Nausicaa Charrier, Marketing Director of Moët Hennessy Singapore & Malaysia, expressed Hennessy’s commitment to shaping the future of Malaysia’s nightlife, featuring global music sensation pH-1 and championing local talent.

The event also offered party enthusiasts a chance to win a meet and greet with pH-1, creating an opportunity for all to be part of the Hennessy Artistry 2023 celebration.

An electrifying night with pH-1 at Hennessy Artistry 2023. (Pix: Hennessy Malaysia)

The post-event excitement continued with vibrant after-parties hosted at GEMU, Spark, Xpaze, and Pitt Club in Kuala Lumpur, extending the celebration beyond the main event.

The event promotion allowed patrons to elevate their experience by purchasing Hennessy V.S.O.P and Hennessy X.O, ensuring an unforgettable night of music, energy, and Hennessy cognacs.

