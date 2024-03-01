The RM50 Note Adventure: A Lunar New Year Surprise!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amid the Lunar New Year festivities, a peculiar incident involving a RM50 note has sparked widespread discussion.

The banknote, distinguished by its partially missing security thread, emerged from a traditional red envelope, presenting an unexpected puzzle.

The individual at the centre of this narrative encountered a snag when attempting to deposit the damaged RM50 note into a bank’s automated machine, only to be rejected.

This setback prompted the person to seek guidance on Xiaohongshu, a popular social media platform, posing the question of the note’s validity and potential use.

Damaged But Not Devalued: Banks Ensure Currency Keeps Its Worth

The inquiry quickly galvanized the online community, generating a flurry of responses and advice.

The consensus among netizens was clear: despite the note’s imperfection, it retained its value and could be exchanged for a pristine counterpart at any bank counter.

The episode underscores a vital piece of financial wisdom—currency does not necessarily lose value even when physically compromised.

Banks offer a straightforward remedy for such situations, ensuring that notes, like in this case, can be readily replaced.

Last time went to RHB keluarkan bundle of money and bila nak deposit semula dlm bank, ada sekeping duit CDM tak terima. Turns out duit rosak. Pelik juga bank bagi duit condition mm ni. Pergi balik RHB, less than 60 seconds dapat tukar baru. pic.twitter.com/jXLnm9dWSu — Nopal (@NaufalAntezem) January 13, 2022

Cash Gets a Facelift

You can also exchange a half-torn Ringgit note for a new one.

According to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), customers are allowed to exchange their damaged money—including notes that are torn, burnt, or otherwise physically compromised—at BNM’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur or any of its regional branches located in Penang Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Terengganu, or Kuching.

This service is offered for free.

Customers can change their damaged money at commercial banks if it’s more convenient.

The policy covers Malaysian banknotes that have been torn (even if they’re cellophane taped together), burnt, infested by termites, crumpled, punctured, ink-worn, defaced, or shrunk.

Coins that are corroded, dented, cut, or stained can also be exchanged.

However, counterfeit money is obviously not accepted.

