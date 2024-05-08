“He’s Just A Small Boy With A Big Dream” – Selangor FC Shares Faisal Halim Tribute Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Football fans across the nation are undoubtedly still reeling from the brutal acid attack against Harimau Malaya player Faisal Halim.

Even more tragic, Faisal, who also plays for Selangor FC, is in critical condition right now because of the consequences of fourth-degree burns and the absence of feeling in his left hand.

The Chairman of Selangor FC, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Shah is also willing to bear Faisal’s treatment and medical costs until he recovers.

On social media, many uploaded posters of Faisal as a show of solidarity for the Penang-born player, as well as praying for his speedy recovery.

Through a post uploaded on the @SelangorFC TikTok account, there are several compilation videos of Faisal from a young age including during the “Misi Mencari Ramli” program to playing with the national squad and the state football club.

“He was just a little boy from Penang with big dreams. A magician with the ball and a national hero in the eyes and hearts of many people. A kind-hearted person. His passion and love for his teammates is undeniable,” Selangor FC wrote in the caption.

His team added that Faisal is a person who brings smiles to their faces and it is their turn to stand for him.

@selangorfc He’s just a small boy from Penang with a big dream. Exhibiting magic with the ball at his feet. A national hero in the eyes and hearts of many. The kindest of souls. The passion and love for his teammates ; never up for debate. He has always brought joy to our lives and smiles on our faces. Now it’s time for us to stand with him. We stand with you, Mickey. Forever and always.❤️💛 #StandWithFaisalHalim #StopTheViolence #MKLK #KitaSelangor #SukanDiTikTok #BolaSepak #fyp #foryousports #footballtogether #fypシ゚viral #fypシ #fypage #foryourpage #foryoupage #GergasiMerah #RedGiants #KongsiBersama #KongsiCerita ♬ original sound – Selangor FC

Scanning the comment section, netizens expressed their sadness over what happened to the footballer.

Not only that, most netizens also prayed that Faisal, who wore the number 7 jersey at Selangor FC and Harimau Malaya to recover soon.

