The Horror Of Acid Attacks: What To Do If You Have The Misfortune Of Witnessing One

Acid attack incidents are unfortunately not uncommon in Malaysia. Over the years there have been many cases reported, leaving victims with permanent physical and emotional scars.

The latest incident involved a national footballer who is currently in critical condition.

The general assumption when it comes to witnessing an acid attack is that nothing can be done other than bringing the victim to the hospital.

However, there are immediate steps that can be taken to administer first aid before first responders arrive on the scene.

Following an acid attack in the United Kingdom in 2017, the St John’s Ambulance issued an advisory to the public.

The first thing you need to remember is to not come into contact with the substance, in this case the unidentified acid.

The most effective thing anyone can do for the victim is to flood the burn area with water.

Following the most recent incident in Malaysia, a doctor who is also someone active on social media, Dr Alep Zaki explained the necessary steps that must be taken in an acid attack.

In a TikTok video on @alepza11, Alep said there are four types of burns which are thermal burn, chemical burn, electrical burn, and gas burn. Acid attacks will come under chemical burns.

For those who may witness such an incident, the first thing that they have to do is apply as much ice as possible on the affected area and if there is a river nearby, it is best to just jump in the river, the doctor said.

This gels with the St John’s Ambulance’s advice of dousing the burn area with water.

“If there is soap, apply the soap on the affected areas, because soap is alkaline and it will help to neutralize the acid on the affected areas,” Dr Alep added.

Alep also said that these procedures must be done fast because the acid tends to burn the skin fast and it can lead to third-degree or fourth-degree burns.

First aid experts advise gently removing clothing with a substance on an injury and calling an ambulance as soon as possible.

If the substance has entered the eye, hold it under running cold water for at least 10 minutes, thoroughly irrigating both inside and out.

Do not allow the victim to touch the eye due to acid on their hands, and do not forcefully remove a contact lens if they are wearing any.

Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim

The national football team’s winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has been confirmed to have suffered fourth-degree burns after the unfortunate incident of an acid attack last Sunday at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

He is currently in critical condition after going through surgery at a private hospital.

Deputy president of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS) Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar said Faisal’s condition could be more worrying due to fourth-degree burns.

The Executive Committee member of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) also reported that Faisal has difficulty moving his left hand, raising questions about his future.

Initially, doctors at the first hospital thought the extent of Faisal’s injuries were second-degree burns but after he was transferred to another hospital and after follow-up treatments, it was discovered he had fourth-degree burns.

“I am sad to see his condition now because he said that it felt like his skin was burning from the inside and he was moaning in pain,” he said, as reported by Harian Metro.

