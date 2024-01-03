Former Local Footballer Almost Sold Medals For RM300K After Not Receiving Salary 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jamsari Sabian, who served as Kelantan United’s goalkeeper coach last season drew attention recently for almost selling his medals online.

After not receiving his salary for five months initially, Jamsari resorted to auctioning his prized medals for RM300K.

In a Facebook post, he asked fans if they were interested in purchasing the medals he won from his time with MPPJ FC between 2001 and 2004, to support his current livelihood.

His employer, Kelantan United, had not paid him for his work as a goalkeeper coach for the team last season.

But thankfully, it was not necessary as he was informed that he would receive the payment in installments.

“I really want to sell the medal for RM30,000 because the main reason is the salary. No salary for five months. But, thankfully Kelantan United paid for August and September yesterday. The remaining months are October, November, and December,” he told Sukan Sinar.

“They also have given a payment memo that will be completed on January 31. So, I pray that the club fulfills its promise and that all the affairs of the club are made easier.”

That said, the former Selangor goalkeeper is still willing to sell the medals to any parties that are interested in purchasing them.

“Regarding that medal, I am determined to sell it. If anyone is interested, they can contact me,” said Jamsari.

The medals that Jamsari is auctioning off are from his glory days with MPPJ. The medals are indeed from his time winning the Malaysia Cup, Sumbangsih Cup, FAM Cup, and Premier League from 2001 to 2004.

Sold off a collection

However, this was not the first time Jamsari had resorted to auctioning off the pieces of his glory days to support his current life.

Previously, he had sold off a collection of medals that he won with Selangor in 2005 to netizens online for the same reason.

“I ideally don’t want to make a fuss about this, but I retired because of similar issues. Returning to football, I find the same problems persisting.

This is not good for our football industry,” he remarked.

Professional goalkeeper

Jamsari was previously the goalkeeper for several of our national football teams. In 2000, he was a part of the Kuala Lumpur football club.

From 2001 to 2004, he then became the goalkeeper for MPPJ, being a part of the team’s glorious victories – winning the Malaysia Cup, Sumbangsih Cup, FAM Cup, and Premier League.

From 2005 to 2008, he went on to serve Selangor FA, Kedah FA, and Selangor Proton.

