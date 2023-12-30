Young Woman Suffers Acid Attack And Undergoes Multiple Surgeries To Save Sight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a shocking incident on 8 November, Nadia Fasha Qistina, a 19-year-old girl, fell victim to an acid attack by an unidentified assailant merely six days into her new job.

The attack, which took place in Denai Alam, Shah Alam, as she was returning home from work, left her with severe injuries requiring extensive medical intervention.

Nadia’s father, 43-year-old Azman Shah Mohammad, a burger seller, detailed the traumatic events and the subsequent medical treatments his daughter has undergone in a Facebook posting.

The assailant, who pretended to hail a taxi, threw sulfuric acid at Nadia, causing severe damage to her face, body, and feet.

The High Cost of Recovery: A Family’s Struggle After Acid Attack

Over two months of hospitalization, Nadia has undergone eight surgeries, including multiple skin grafts, with each piece of skin tissue costing RM4,000.

The financial burden of the surgeries has been substantial, with Azman Shah spending RM32,000 for the skin tissues alone.

Additionally, he faces weekly expenses of RM1,600 for sterilized oil gauze required for dressing Nadia’s wounds.

The high cost of medical care has depleted the family’s savings.

Doctors have indicated that Nadia will need to remain hospitalized for a year and will require medication for life.

Those who wish to assist in covering Nadia’s medical expenses can donate to RHB bank account 16452600039344 under Azman’s name.

Seeking Justice and Support: Family’s Plea After Acid Attack Tragedy

The emotional and physical toll of the attack has also affected Nadia’s mother, who suffered a panic attack and is currently receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Azman Shah expressed his hope that the police would apprehend the perpetrator swiftly.

He noted that since Nadia had been employed for less than a week, she was not covered by the Social Security Organization (PERKESO), leaving her ineligible for compensation.

Shah Alam District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, has confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing.

Those with information, CCTV footage, dashcam recordings, or any evidence to assist the police in completing the investigation can contact the police or Azman Shah at 011-5555 4884.

Any information is crucial to track down the perpetrator, especially those present at the scene (Jln Elektron, Denai Alam. 5.00 pm, Wednesday 08/11/2023) and saw what happened.

