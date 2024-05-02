Anwar Urges Private Sector To Raise Employees’ Salaries

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on the private sector to adopt fair minimum salaries to ensure the welfare of workers, just as the government has.

He underlined that businesses in the private sector ought to provide a portion of their profits to their employees to recognize their commitment and output.

He highlighted this during his speech on increasing salaries of the civil servants at the Labour Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre yesterday.

“The private sector records profits multiple times over, but where do these profits come from? They stem from good productivity. And this productivity comes from their workers.

“So, what’s wrong with sharing a small portion of those hundreds of millions with the workers in the form of a few hundred ringgit?” he asked in his speech, as reported by NST

Earlier in the speech, he announced a more than 13% increase in civil servants’ salary. This increment will be effective from 1 December 2024.

However, according To Berita Harian, this plan to increase the salary of civil servants would be included in the 2025 Budget and then only the bill will be debated in Parliament.

Nevertheless, Anwar is confident that the Parliament will approve the bill in the coming 2025 budget presentation.

Will the private sector listen though?

One netizen said that the ‘work from home’ format should be encouraged while another said that there are increments of salaries in the private sector but it is not up to 15%.

Usually big company yang swasta diorang naikkan je. Tapi tak adalah sampai 15% 😳 — Haziq (@noteworthytopcs) May 1, 2024

Others were not very excited by Anwar’s suggestion as many said that when salaries go up, the prices of goods will also increase.

Some also said that smaller private companies would not be able to do this when compared to giant private companies.

Naikkan gaji kemudian naikkan harga apa guna. Kena banteras sifat tamak tauke besar tu. Waktu ada cukai yang konon tak sampai ke rakyat pun dinaikkan harga barang. — ジョルノ (@FuhHusain) May 1, 2024

Gaji naik, then harga barang naik. Nanti lama2 gaji min RM5k, roti canai sekeping RM5. — Alim doktor ayam (@xlimm_) May 1, 2024

Syarikat2 Besar Swasta Bolehlah Naikkan Gaji…

Tapi Syarikat2 Kecil PKS Agak Sukar — PelitaRaya (@PelitaRaya2) May 1, 2024

Another netizen said that the minimum salary of RM1,500 is no longer relevant for 2024.

