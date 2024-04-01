Raya Cash Aid For Civil Servants Becomes Reality, PMX Announces RM500 Payment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today (1 April) has announced a piece of good news for civil servants in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri which will be celebrated next week.

The Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of RM500 will be given to civil servants Grade 56 and below this Friday (April 6).

So today, on the 21 Ramadan 1445, I announce that the government has agreed to distribute Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of RM500 to all civil servants Grade 56 and below including contract appointments. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar added that an assistance of RM250 will also be distributed to all government retirees who are pensioners and non-pensioners.

Payments for BKK to this category will also be distributed on the same day as civil servants Grade 56 and below, which is this Friday (5 April).

A total of RM250 BKK Aidilfitri to all government retirees including pensioned and non-pensioned veterans, God willing I have informed the Treasury so that BKK Aidilfitri will be channeled from this Friday, 5 April 2024. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar ibrahim

This announcement was made at the Monthly Gathering with Members of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) at PUSPANITAPURI, Putrajaya.

Selangor

Earlier, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also announced that Selangor civil servants will be given special financial assistance in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The aid given is one month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 under the Mahabbah Ramadan Aid program which involves a total cost of RM45 million.

The aid distribution will begin next Monday (8 April).

Pahang

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced a special aid for the state’s civil servants in conjunction with Hari Raya of RM1,000 which will be distributed before the arrival of Syawal.

In addition, assistance of RM300 in the form of goods and savings for babies born in Pahang will also be distributed.

There will also be an assistance of RM100 for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students, as well as assistance of RM300 for first time married couples.

