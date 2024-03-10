Pahang Leads With Compassion: Half-Day Fridays For Public Servants During Ramadan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where the clock never stops ticking, the Pahang state government has rolled out an announcement that hits just the right note for public servants during the sacred month of Ramadan.

This year, every Friday throughout Ramadan, the workday will gracefully conclude at 12:30 PM.

This thoughtful adjustment pays homage to the spiritual significance of the month but also tunes into the practical needs of its workforce, setting a rhythm that other states might well be inspired to follow.

This decision, in line with the decree of Sultan Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, sets a precedent that could potentially inspire similar adjustments in other states, fostering a more accommodating work environment during this period of fasting and reflection.

Pahang’s Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, said the time-tuning decision sweeps across the board, embracing all state departments, District and Land Offices, local authorities, and statutory bodies.

Throughout Malaysia, it is common for work hours to be adjusted during Ramadan to allow Muslims to observe fasting and participate in religious activities more comfortably.

This practice is a testament to the country’s commitment to religious tolerance and accommodation and highlights the flexibility of Malaysian work culture in respecting diverse cultural practices.

Balancing Productivity and Well-being: Pahang’s Innovative Approach During Ramadan

While some may raise concerns about productivity, especially given the occasional criticism of civil service efficiency in Malaysia, it’s essential to recognize the broader benefits of such policies.

Adjusting work hours during Ramadan can significantly improve the well-being and morale of Muslim employees, which in turn can enhance productivity and job satisfaction.

READ MORE: Flexible Working Hours At Lower Pay For Female Civil Servants Seen As Step Backwards

I think this year's Ramadan, I am going to spend and cherish the time with my family.



Kalau balik kerja awal, nak lepak dan berborak sementara tunggu waktu berbuka (tak nak buang masa memasak dan bertungkus di dapur).



Berbuka bersama.



Tarawikh dengan keluarga.



Berehat. 🤲🏻 — Temah Ulu Banat (@TemahUluBanat) April 9, 2021

It’s a reminder that productivity is not solely about the number of hours worked but also about the quality of work and the well-being of the workforce.

Moreover, this move by the Pahang state government sends a strong message of support and appreciation to civil servants, acknowledging their hard work and challenges, especially during the fasting month.

This gesture of adjusting work hours during Ramadan is not unprecedented; other states in Malaysia have adopted similar measures.

Untung orang Kelantan bukan main awal boleh balik kerja sempena Ramadan pic.twitter.com/cUsD1w81Kp — MaSID Mount ฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎ (@sidchan) June 2, 2016

By accommodating their religious practices, the government fosters a more inclusive and respectful workplace and strengthens the bond between public servants and the communities they serve.

As Malaysia continues to navigate its diverse cultural landscape, policies like Pahang’s half-day Fridays during Ramadan serve as a beacon of inclusivity and understanding, reinforcing the nation’s identity as a melting pot of cultures and religions.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.