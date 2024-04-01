Prima Saujana Mosque Apologises For Sounding Off Maghrib Azan Four Minutes Early

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kajang’s Prima Saujana Mosque sounded the Maghrib call to prayer (azan) four minutes earlier than the actual time due to a technical problem last Saturday (30 March).

Following that, the nazir of the Prima Saujana Kajang Mosque, Mohamad Asri Harun, said that the mosque management apologised to the Muslims who were affected.

According to him, those who relied on the mosque’s azan to break their fast needed to replace their fast since it was considered void due to the timing mistake.

“Congregants who depend solely on the Maghrib call to prayer from the Prima Saujana Kajang Mosque to break their fast on the day in question, their fast is void and needs to be replaced or remedied.

“The mosque has referred the matter to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” he said in a statement yesterday (31 March), according to the NST.

However, our check on Masjid Prima Saujana Kajang’s Facebook page found that no official statement regarding the matter was uploaded for public knowledge.

A Facebook user posted the apology statement from Mohamad Asri in the comment section of a different post, asking for the mosque to verify if the message was true.

The user asked if the message was true then why is it just being circulated on WhatsApp and not uploaded on the mosque’s official Facebook page.

The mosque is still new, having started operations on 28 March.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.