Fraud Victim Loses Nearly RM500,000 To Police Sergeant Handling His Case

A man in Sibu, Sarawak, who reported a fraud case to the police, became a victim of an even larger scam perpetrated by the officer assigned to investigate his complaint.

The culprit, a sergeant-ranked policeman from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), was recently arrested and will be held in custody until 8 January to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The 34-year-old suspect is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum imprisonment of one year and a maximum of 10 years, in addition to whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

Sin Chew reported that the victim, a man over 60 years old, filed a police report at the end of last year, alleging that he was swindled of over RM30,000.

The suspect was handling the investigation and assured the victim of recovering the defrauded money, but requested payment.

Between October, November and December 2023, the victim made three payments to the suspect, totaling nearly RM500,000.

A few days ago, the suspect requested money from the victim once more, but this time the victim refused to make payments and reported him.

Rising Scam Cases in Malaysia: Staying Vigilant Against Fraud

Scam cases have seen a worrying increase in Malaysia, with authorities constantly warning the public about various fraudulent schemes.

From online phishing attacks to more elaborate cons involving impersonation of officials, Malaysians have faced a growing threat from local and international fraudsters.

In light of these events, the public is advised to remain vigilant and verify the identity of individuals before conducting any financial transactions.

Scam victims can report to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) which aims to provide support and assistance to victims of cybercrime.

At the same time, it is crucial to remember that law enforcement officials do not require payment for conducting investigations or returning recovered funds.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities directly to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or other relevant authorities.

