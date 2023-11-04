Love Scam Epidemic: Nearly 80% of Victims Are Married Women, Reveals Bukit Aman CCID Director

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the first 10 months of this year, a total of 644 individuals fell victim to online “Love Scam” fraud, according to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of Bukit Aman.

Shockingly, among the victims were married women.

Out of the total victims, 810 individuals, including 166 men, were recorded as victims of online romance scams.

Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, the Director of CCID Bukit Aman, revealed that out of the 644 female victims, 307 of them were between the ages of 31 and 50, most of whom were already married.

“We cannot deny the possibility that some wives are turning their backs on their husbands and engaging in virtual relationships through social media,” said Ramli.

Deceptive Tactics Targeting Married Women and the Police’s Dual Task

These married women were deceived through various platforms such as Facebook, WeChat, Tinder, WhatsApp, Instagram, and others, falling prey to the manipulative tactics of “Love Scam” perpetrators.

“I would advise these women to cease such activities to avoid becoming victims of scams and experiencing financial losses due to being deceived by individuals who claim to love and care for them online,” Ramli stated during a press conference.

Ramli also urged these married women to seek the best possible solutions for any problems they may be facing.

In some cases, when these married women file police reports, they request that we keep their cases confidential from their respective husbands. This creates a dual task for the police – investigating their love scam cases while ensuring that their husbands remain unaware. Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, the Director of CCID Bukit Aman on investigating Love Scams while keeping them confidential from spouses.

While the police cannot prevent married women and housewives from becoming victims of love scams, they urge them to exercise caution when responding to suspicious requests from online acquaintances.

“Be a wise social media user and do not easily fall for various tricks and tactics that exploit love, affection, and compassion,” Ramli emphasized.

The Battle Continues, Unveiling True Stories and Inspiring Awareness

Despite efforts to combat love scams, these fraudulent activities continue to occur.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting increase in isolation and loneliness have made individuals more vulnerable to these scams.

'Baru in relationship' and 'serius nak kawin' is literally love scam MO ☠️ hati2 kalau dia minta duit nak dtg Malaysia anon — spacefairy (@spacefairyuwu) October 26, 2023

Sedihlah tengok perempuan selalu sangat kena love scam. Dah la tak pernah jumpa baru 2-3 bulan kenal terus fikir kahwin, belikan coffee pun dah rasa wow la apa like errr. Korang memang cepat percaya orang ke? Ye ye je american pastu order food dari overseas hahahah https://t.co/klClGUHK4Z — Noi 🌻 (@sarramonez) September 2, 2023

The scammers have become bolder and more sophisticated in their approaches, taking advantage of online platforms and social media applications to target unsuspecting victims.

One recent reported case involved a nurse who fell victim to a ‘love scam’ syndicate operating through the TikTok application.

The unfortunate incident resulted in the disappearance of a bank loan amounting to RM125,000.

In September, authorities apprehended nine foreign nationals who were believed to be part of an online love scam syndicate that had been preying on victims from Malaysia, Singapore, and China.

PDRM and Dream Film have unveiled a trailer for a movie titled “Oppa”, inspired by a true story that aims to raise awareness about love scams.

The police continue to work tirelessly to combat these scams and protect the public from falling victim to them.

