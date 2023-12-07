Missing 6YO Autistic Child Found Dead Near River In Damansara

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A six-year-old boy who was reported missing yesterday was found dead near a river at his home in Damansara Damai. Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s body was found by a group of residents who went looking for him.

Faizol Najib Abdul Naim, who was a part of the search operation, found the six-year-old lying near the river, approximately 200 meters away from his home at Apartment Idaman.

The group, however, was meant to conduct a door-to-door search at the apartment area. But Faizol’s instincts led him to search near the river.

“However, my instinct led me to the back of the apartment and to the river.

“The surrounding area was dark but when I flashed my torchlight towards the river, I saw a body on its side,” he said.

His heart sank upon getting a glimpse of Zayn’s body. But he quickly alerted the authorities and the other residents, who were conducting the door-to-door search.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abd Hamid confirmed the discovery of the victim’s body.

Backstory

Zayn was last seen near Idaman Apartment at Damansara Damai on Tuesday. He had gone missing while he was with his mother near his home after returning from school at about 12.30pm.

Hence, he was last seen wearing a white collared T-shirt, a black tracksuit, and his black school shoes.

His mother, Isamanira Abdul Manaf, alerted her husband and local residents upon learning about his disappearance. She even pleaded for help on her Facebook, urging netizens to help locate her son.

However, according to some of the children at her apartment, Zayn had been seen entering the jungle area near the apartment complex.

“Yesterday afternoon, some children returning from school informed us that they saw my son entering the jungle area.

“However, when the Fire and Rescue Department and the police’s K9 unit tried to search in that area, they reported finding no footprints or any clues indicating that my son was there,” she said when asked during an interview.

It is unfortunate that Zayn’s disappearance led to his tragic death. We can only imagine how painful it is for his family to be going through this now. Hence, we send them our condolences.

