Father Claims Daughter Harassed By Autistic Student At School 

A local father has lodged a police report after his 14-year-old daughter was allegedly harassed by a fellow student at school.

According to the father’s sharing on Facebook, his daughter told him that a male student had uttered the words “kau kenapa, nak kena rogol ka?” (do you want to get raped) when she and her friends called him out for staring at them.

As detailed in his Facebook post, the father explained that his daughter was sitting in the school’s foyer with her friends. They caught the boy staring at them, which made the group uncomfortable.

As such, they confronted him about it. But to their surprise, he allegedly replied by asking if they wanted to be raped. They immediately left the area.

“After that, they came across the boy again after school and said they would report him to the teacher. The boy then came close to her and (again) threatened to rape her if they reported him,” said the father.

“My daughter, who was shocked, hit his arm with a water bottle,” he added.

The boy then allegedly grabbed his daughter’s head and shook it, causing her headscarf to rip and hitting her chest before running away.

The father said he tried to confront the boy but he ran off. When he spoke to the teachers at the school, he learned that they boy was autistic.

“I asked the teacher if being autistic meant he is allowed to act in such a manner without action (taken against him); he can commit sexual assault without consequences?

“Would you wait to make a move only until something nasty happens? And what if it happens to my daughter, do you want me to stay silent?

“Do you want me to wait until something happens before action can be taken, sorry I am not like that,” he said.

Therefore, he filed a police report at the Bukit Jelutong police station and sent his daughter to the University Malaya Medical Centre for treatment.

Shah Alam police chief Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that an investigation would be carried out on the case.

The case will be investigated under Section 1(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which deals with inappropriate touching of a child’s body.

The father concluded his post by urging victims of the issue to come forward when such cases happen – to not normalise the issue and prevent it from happening.

