Sekinchan’s School Serves Pasta, Sushi & More: Where Every Meal Is A Feast

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nestled within Sekinchan, Selangor – a town famous for its picturesque paddy fields – revolution brews.

Not in classrooms or playgrounds but within the humble confines of a school canteen.

At SJKC Yoke Kuan, what’s cooking is more than just food; it’s an uplifting tale of culinary diversity and cleanliness that’s changing the game for school lunches.

Gone are the days of mundane meals and forgettable flavours.

Here, the cafeteria counters overflow with an array of choices that would make any food enthusiast green with envy.

From the comforting warmth of Chinese dishes and the hearty embrace of Western cuisine to the refined flavours of Japanese sushi and rice balls, the menu reads like a passport to global dining.

A netizen named Chloe Fu, moved by the canteen’s exceptional standard, took to Facebook to share her admiration.

Brimming with photos of pasta, sushi, and more, her post wasn’t just a proud showcase but an open invitation to re-imagine what school dining could be.

“I want to go back to class just to eat in the cafeteria,” she joked, reflecting a sentiment many shared.

Small Bites, Big Impact

But it’s not just the variety that’s captivating hearts; it’s the commitment to quality and hygiene that truly sets this canteen apart.

Amid concerns over expensive school canteens, this one shines as an exception.

Sparkling clean and remarkably affordable, with meals priced between RM1 and RM4, it’s a testament to the school’s dedication to student well-being and parental peace of mind.

Like many others, the child in the Facebook post found a new favourite spot for lunch, indulging in sushi for three consecutive days—a small but telling sign of the canteen’s success.

In today’s digital age, even transactions are modernized; with credit card machines ready, students can easily pay with bank cards or e-wallets, adding a layer of convenience to this delightful dining experience.

The buzz generated by this post was instantaneous.

Netizens and fellow parents alike expressed their envy and admiration, praising the school for its innovative approach to mealtime.

As this story spreads, it’s clear that this canteen is not just feeding bodies but nurturing minds, proving once again that when it comes to education, sometimes the most important lessons come not from textbooks but from the heartwarming, uplifting tales of a school cafeteria done right.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.