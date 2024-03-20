Mersing Party Leader Linked To Sexual Assault Of 15YO Boy, No Confirmation On Identity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A party leader has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

According to The Star, the man allegedly holds a high position in the Youth wing of a political party in the Mersing district in Johor.

Mersing OCPD Superintendent Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani confirmed the arrest of the 36-year-old man on Monday (18 March 2024) but declined to confirm if he was linked to a political party.

The arrest came about following reports from two individuals claiming the suspect had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.

The suspect is under remand from Tuesday (19 March) until Thursday (21 March) to help with investigations.

It’s not confirmed if more than one victim was involved in the case. The police are investigating to find more information since the incident happened some time ago.

Anyone with information is advised to head to the nearest police station or call the Johor police hotline at 07-221 2999.

