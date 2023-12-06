Local Mother Pleads For Help Locating Missing 6YO Autistic Son

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local mother is pleading for the return of her six-year-old son who went missing yesterday at 12.30pm. Her son was last seen near Block R of the Idaman Apartment complex along PJU 10/1, Damansara Damai.

According to Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, a missing person’s report was lodged yesterday at 6.36pm after Zayn Rayynn Abdul Mattin had gone missing.

Zayn, who is autistic, had supposedly went missing while he was with his mother near his home after returning from school.

Hence, he was last seen wearing a white collared T-shirt, a black tracksuit, and his black school shoes.

“We call on members of the public with information on the victim to contact the nearest police station or the Petaling Jaya district police operations room at 03-7962222,” said Fahkruddin in a statement.

His mother has also since shared the news about the disappearance of her six-year-old son on Facebook, urging netizens to help her find her son.

“Assalamualaikum, please help … If anyone has seen my child as in the picture, he has been missing since noon today.

“If seen, please contact the number below. My child is disabled, autistic. He cannot speak. If found, please hold onto him first, then contact me, thank you,” she concluded in her post.

This certainly is heartbreaking. We hope no harm has been done to him and we pray that he returns home safely.

If anyone has any information about the student’s whereabouts, please promptly notify Zayn’s mother and the school authorities using the contact information provided above.

