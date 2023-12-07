Malaysian Arrested For Supporting Diplomatic Relations With Israel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man named Victor Yong has been arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for making statements in support of Malaysia forming diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) of Bukit Aman, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, stated that the 36-year-old made these statements during an interview with an Israeli social media influencer named Hananya Naftali.

The court has granted a three-day remand until Friday (8 December) for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

At the same time, PDRM advises the public to refrain from making any comments or speculations that may disrupt the investigation and reminds them to use social media responsibly and by the law.

The video interview featuring Yong has sparked controversy online.

Besides allegedly advocating for Malaysia to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, he is also said to have misquoted verses from the Quran to justify his agenda.

Following the video’s circulation, a police report was filed against Yong for his alleged pro-Israel stance, which led to the arrest.

READ MORE: Netanyahu Staffer Reshares OLD Interview With “Malaysian” [Video]

Malaysia-Israel enmity due to Palestine

Malaysia, like many other countries, has historically supported the Palestinian cause and advocated for their rights.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been a longstanding issue in the region, marked by territorial disputes and differing political perspectives.

Malaysia, along with many other Muslim-majority countries, has traditionally maintained a stance in support of Palestine and has not established diplomatic relations with Israel.

This position is rooted in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle for self-determination.

READ MORE: MCA’s Ti Lian Ker Expresses Concern Over Rising Anger And Boycotts Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

READ MORE: Mamak Restaurant Replaces Foreign Products With Local Ones Amid Boycott Movement

Malaysia has recently taken further actions to demonstrate its solidarity.

The country has implemented boycotts on specific US and Israeli brands, including PUMA and HP.

Sempena Hari Solidariti Bersama Palestin 29 Nov, sila guna template di bawah utk menghantar emel kpd FAM, Liga Bolasepak Msia dan Msian Hockey Confederation mendesak mereka utk boikot PUMA. Sila minta sahabat & ahli keluarga utk turut serta. Kirim sebanyak boleh! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/zvtkmYrCx6 — BDS Malaysia (@BdsMalaysia) November 28, 2023

This move is seen as a way for Malaysia to express its disapproval of these companies’ policies and actions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The boycott also serves as a means for Malaysia to assert further its commitment to supporting the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

In addition to its vocal support for the Palestinian cause, Malaysia has also provided financial aid to Palestine.

READ MORE: Aman Palestin Gives MACC Three Days To Unfreeze Bank Accounts, Says Gold Bars For Investment Purposes

Malaysians have also supported the Palestinian cause through public demonstrations and rallies.

These rallies are often held in major cities across Malaysia and are attended by people from all walks of life, including students, activists, and members of civil society organizations.

READ MORE: [Photos] Massive Gathering At Dataran Merdeka: Malaysians Unite For Palestine

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.