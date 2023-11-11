MCA’s Ti Lian Ker Expresses Concern Over Rising Anger And Boycotts Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MCA vice president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker has expressed concern over the impact of the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict on Malaysia.

The conflict has led to many emotions and boycotts, resulting in a divisive atmosphere and negative consequences for innocent individuals and industries.

In a statement, Ti highlighted the impact of the conflict on Malaysians, particularly the discrimination and harassment faced by innocent individuals due to their perceived association with Israel or America.

He expressed concern over the economic repercussions of boycotts on industries and individuals, including Muslim employees and their families.

The former deputy National Unity Minister emphasized the need for Malaysians to remain level-headed and avoid being blinded by emotions of love, anger, or hatred.

He urged politicians and aspiring politicians to refrain from riding on the global movement to boycott, divest from, and sanction Israel, stressing the need for fairness and consideration of the impact on innocent individuals.

The MCA leader from Kuantan, Pahang, also called for Malaysians to recognize the humanity of their fellow citizens, who are entitled to rights, liberties, and dignity.

He emphasized that discrimination, harassment, or pressure on innocent individuals is unacceptable for expressing anger or frustration towards another country or entity.

As Malaysians continue to grapple with their feelings towards the Israel-Gaza conflict, Ti’s statement serves as a reminder to remain level-headed and considerate of the impact of our actions on innocent individuals.

