Caught In The Crossfire: Unfair Persecution Of Innocent Malaysians Amid Conflict

The recent conflict between Israel and Palestine has sparked a series of debates and discussions around the world.

Unfortunately, these discussions have also led to the unfair persecution of many Malaysians who work for international brands.

Employees of well-known companies such as McDonald’s and Starbucks have been targeted by family and friends who perceive these brands as being associated with Israel.

This has resulted in harassment, discrimination, and even threats.

For me, betul jugak tu. Tak perlu la sampai nak kutuk or mocking pekerja Mcd. Nak boikot untuk tunjukkan solidariti is fine tapi jangan sampai menyusahkan orang lain which is orang islam sendiri & rakyat Malaysia jugak. https://t.co/7PPqKWCWez pic.twitter.com/acf3ayxKbC — . (@Wanfatinfiqah) November 1, 2023

boikot pekerja tu mcm you pergi mcd lepastuuuu kutuk dorang " best ke kerja makan gaji haram ? " kekadang kita taktahu struggle dorang , kalau nak boikot , boikot produk jela tak perlu nak sampai nak menghina orang , kita manusia bukan Tuhan — ً (@queenyjmn) October 30, 2023

Many Malaysians have been boycotting these brands to show solidarity with Palestine.

However, this has resulted in some individuals taking their anger out on local employees without involvement in the conflict.

Some have even gone as far as to harass these employees and call for them to quit their jobs and work elsewhere.

Teruskan je boikot MCD. Yang kena cari sales boss,sales manager semua. Kenapa kuli kena tanggung risiko. Tak mampu bayar gaji pekerja bungkus je. Banyak lagi local fnb ada dekat Malaysia ni boleh join. Rezeki tu ditangan Tuhan bukan ditangan majikan. https://t.co/ZJW6gWO558 — Dansuf (@DanishSufian_) November 3, 2023

Others have seized the opportunity to launch attacks against those affiliated with opposing political parties.

These attacks have taken the form of baseless claims, where individuals falsely accuse members of certain political parties of owning businesses that are perceived as anti-Palestine.

Targeting Innocent Individuals: A Misguided Solution to Political Conflict

The situation has become so severe that even consumers who continue to use these brands have been targeted.

Some Malaysians have reported being verbally abused or threatened for simply visiting a McDonald’s or Starbucks outlet.

This unfair persecution has caused many Malaysians who work for these international brands to fear for their safety and job security.

It is a sad reality that innocent individuals are being caught in the crossfire of a political conflict that they have no control over.

A Reddit post discussing people being criticised by family and friends due to their perceived support for Israel. (Pix: Reddit)

Some of these corporations have urged Malaysians to refrain from venting their frustrations on local employees who work for these international brands.

They have also emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of individuals to work and earn a living without fear of discrimination or harassment.

