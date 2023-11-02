OldTown White Coffee Faces Renewed Boycott Amidst Allegations Of Political Indifference

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The boycott of OldTown White Coffee has resurfaced this time due to the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The recent resurgence of the boycott seems to be fueled by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has garnered significant attention and support worldwide.

Netizens have taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment with DAP secretary-general and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming over alleged lack of support towards solidarity with Palestinians.

It remains to be seen how this latest controversy will affect OldTown White Coffee’s sales and reputation, but it underscores the importance of companies being aware of and responsive to social and political issues.

OldTown White Coffee’s History of Controversies

The previous boycott of OldTown White Coffee was started years ago.

Critics made wild claims that the business was controlled by Nga and his cousin, Ngeh Koo Ham, Beruas MP and Perak DAP chairman.

The accusations were later debunked as a politically-motivated personal attack against Nga.

The boycott also did not seem to have a significant impact on the brand’s sales.

Nevertheless, accusations regarding the issue continue to resurface periodically on social media.

Bukan dia owner old town white coffee ke. Aku tau pun sbb org PN yg boikot old town white coffee sbb dia punya https://t.co/B4KjwGNUw0 — Billie Jean 🇮🇩/🇲🇾 (@KakFiera) June 5, 2023

In 2020, a viral video on social media alleges that the establishment is not halal due to the alleged use of pork in its food.

The company strongly rejects any rumours or claims suggesting otherwise.

OldTown White Coffee has issued a statement addressing the boycott and assuring customers that their products are halal-certified and free from non-halal elements.

ADUAN BERKAITAN MEE KARI DISYAKI MENGANDUNGI BAHAN TIDAK HALAL DI RESTORAN MAKANAN FRANCAIS.#KPDNHEP pic.twitter.com/XFxjvwmj6E — KPDN (@KPDN_HQ) November 13, 2020

OldTown White Coffee, known for its franchise-driven business model, was founded by Goh Ching Mun, Tan Say Yap, and Lee Siew Heng.

The brand has been a popular choice among Malaysians for years, and its response to this latest controversy will play a crucial role in shaping public perception.

Debating the Impact and Controversies of Boycott Campaigns Against Israel

The boycott campaigns against Israel have been a topic of debate, with some questioning their effectiveness and whether they are misguided.

However, the Palestinian-led Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has gained significant support worldwide, with Israel and its supporters ramping up their campaign against it.

One argument against boycotts is that they may harm the Malaysian economy and scare away foreign investment.

KESAN BOIKOT MCD



Baru lalu timeline tadi, tak dapat dipastikan sama ada video ini diterbitkan oleh McD Malaysia atau orang lain.



Rupanya memang kali ini mereka amat terkesan dengan tindakan Rakyat Malaysia yang bersatu hati menunjukkan solidariti bersama Palestin 🇵🇸 https://t.co/BRBDHo5EvI pic.twitter.com/sTA3HfRTsM — 🤎Arif E.🤎 (@arfdy12) November 1, 2023

A recent opinion piece pointed out that adding increased unemployment, closed businesses, and scaring away much-needed foreign investment is a possible goal of boycott calls.

On the other hand, some Malaysians have taken a strong stance against Israel and its policies towards Palestine.

Some Malaysian celebrities have also faced backlash for their association with US and Israeli brands.

For example, Fazley Yaakob, a Malaysian singer and chef, faced criticism for his partnership with Starbucks Malaysia.

However, he remained committed to his partnership and saw no reason to stop working with Starbucks until he saw tangible proof that the Zionist regime was involved.

