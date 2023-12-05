Netanyahu Staffer Reshares OLD Interview With “Malaysian” [Video]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are fuming on social media as Israeli influencer Hananya Naftali dug up a video from 2021 to reshare on his Twitter account where he interviewed a “Malaysian” who appeared sympathetic to Israel.

Hananya Naftali describes himself as “that Israeli who talks to the camera about peace in the Middle East”.

He has close to half a million followers on Twitter.

In an online report, Naftali is said to be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “close aide”.

He was also the person who tweeted that Israeli armed forces “struck a Hamas terrorist base inside a hospital” but then later deleted it and apologised for the misinformation, claiming that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) “does not bomb hospitals”.

In the interview video which was traced back on Youtube to 17 December 2021, Naftali spoke to one Victor Yong Jen Ong, said to be a Malaysian who lives in Johor Bahru.

Naftali reshared the video on Twitter yesterday and captioned it: “A brave Malaysian tells the truth about the anti-Israel lies in Malaysia. Israel and Malaysia will one day have diplomatic relations – once radicalism is uprooted.”

A brave Malaysian tells the truth about the anti-Israel lies in Malaysia. 🇲🇾🇮🇱



— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 4, 2023

Yong in the interview made a bold claim that it was the Arabs that had tarnished Malaysians’ views of Israel.

Naftali opened his interview by saying that he believed Malaysia and Israel could have a great future together despite there being “many radicals (here) who spread hate against Israel”.

He asked Yong who greeted viewers with “Salam Sejahtera” on why there was a lot of hate for Israel coming from Malaysia.

Yong claimed this was because of “misinformation”.

Who is Victor Yong?

It is not immediately known if Yong is a Malaysian or not.

On Twitter, the Yong who spoke to Naftali only has 114 followers and his tweets are rather confusing.

While he seemed to be Israel-friendly in his interview with Naftali in 2021, it wwouldl appear he could have changed his mind since as earlier in May this year, he tweeted how “we cannot possibly see Israel as justified” with regard to their persecution of Palestine.

When we believe in the goodness and righteousness of God, we cannot possibly see #Israel as justified. Them persecuting Palestine, thousands of years and counting, is their longest-running infringement of the Ten Commandments and denotes Jewish disobedience straight to His face. pic.twitter.com/zDUQcX0G8d — Victor Yong Jen Ong (@VictorYongJen) May 31, 2023

There is also someone with the name “Yong Jen Ong” who is the author of a novel called “Daughter of Palestine”.

