[Photos] Massive Gathering At Dataran Merdeka: Malaysians Unite For Palestine

Malaysians from all walks of life gathered at Dataran Merdeka for the “Freedom for Palestine” rally in a powerful display of solidarity.

The event on Sunday (22 October) aimed to raise awareness about Palestinians’ ongoing struggles and advocate for their rights to freedom and justice.

It is estimated that more than 10,000 people gathered at Dataran Merdeka for the rally. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The rally commenced with the captivating sound of music, marking the arrival of 100 big bikes, symbolizing the unity and determination of the participants, which also included many foreigners.

Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) chairman, Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin, delivered an impassioned speech highlighting the importance of supporting the Palestinian cause and urging immediate action.

Street vendors selling Palestinian flags and paraphernalia. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Dr Hafidzi Md Noor, Honorary Advisor of MyCARE, shed light on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and emphasised the need for international solidarity.

The rally continued with Stanley Yong, Chairman of Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in advocating for justice and freedom.

A participant at the ‘Freedom for Palestine’ rally dons the emblem of Al-Qassam, the military wing of Hamas, as a symbol of their support for Palestinian resistance and their struggle for freedom and justice. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Rhythmic chants also echoed through the air, igniting a spirit of solidarity among the participants.

As the event progressed, the audience listened attentively, absorbing the knowledge and understanding the situation’s urgency.

Prominent influencer Kavita Sidhu also took to the stage to raise awareness and encourage others to stand up for justice and human rights.

Participants hold placards and banners condemning Israel’s actions and advocating for justice and freedom for Palestine. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The program continued with Goh Keat Peng, a church elder, who spoke passionately about the importance of religious harmony and advocating for peace and justice.

Human rights activist Tai Zee Kin highlighted the Palestinians’ violations and called for global support to address these issues.

The event’s highlight came when Nurul Izzah Anwar delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing the need for international solidarity and urging Malaysians to continue supporting the Palestinian cause.

Malaysians from diverse backgrounds unite at Dataran Merdeka for the ‘Freedom for Palestine’ rally, demonstrating a powerful display of solidarity. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As the clock struck noon, the rally came to an end.

Despite the sweltering heat, participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and determination to continue advocating for freedom and justice for Palestine.

Human rights activist Zuhri Yuhyi said the “Freedom for Palestine” rally was a powerful reminder that Malaysians support Palestinian rights.

A participant holding an Islamic flag at the event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

He said Malaysians demonstrated that their support for Palestinian rights is unwavering, and they will continue to stand united in their pursuit of justice and freedom for all.

The event showcased the unwavering commitment of individuals from different backgrounds to work towards a future where justice and freedom prevail for all. Zuhri Yuhyi commenting on the momentous gatehring.

Human rights activist Zuhri Yuhyi and his son at the event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

