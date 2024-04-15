[Watch] Random “Mat Salleh” Complains Malaysians Not Friendly – “Did Not Smile To Each Other A Lot”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Generally, tourists who visit Malaysia would have a good time and would love to spend time here as the people are known to be friendly and welcoming.

However, recently a TikTok user known as Max Petrovsckii shared his feelings about the people of Malaysia.

On his TikTok account @marilyn_ruv, he observed that the people of Malaysia “did not smile to each other a lot”.

He compared it with Thailand, where he lives, saying he used to get a lot of attention there and people smiled at each other a lot.

He remarked that the unfriendly faces could be due to the “many strict laws” in Malaysia.

His video was in English but most of what he said was not easy to understand.

Nevertheless, he also said in the caption that Malaysia is generally a nice and beautiful country.

“Not really anything bad, just feel like that, generally country is so really nice and beautiful,” he said.

Many people who saw the video were not happy with his comments on Malaysia and his people.

One of the netizens asked him what else does he want from the people of Malaysia. Another netizen said that Malaysian people are just shy.

While others asked Max who is he and if he just wanted attention. One of the netizens said that he should get attention from his parents rather than expecting it from strangers.

Meanwhile, another social media user defended Malaysian people by saying that they are some of the warmest and friendliest people she has ever met.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.