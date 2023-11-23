Mamak Restaurant Replaces Foreign Products With Local Ones Amid Boycott Movement

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the wake of the global boycott movement against US and Israeli brands, a mamak restaurant in Prima Sri Gombak has joined the campaign by removing foreign products from its menu.

Nas Bistro has replaced foreign brands such as Milo, Nescafe, and Maggi with local brands, namely Myvic for Milo, Bru Coffe for Nescafe, and Cintan noodles for Maggi.

According to a post by a netizen on Facebook, the restaurant has posted notices in-store to inform customers of the change.

The notice stated that the restaurant no longer uses products from three foreign brands and has replaced them with three other local brands.

The move has gained attention on social media, with many netizens praising the restaurant’s decision to support local brands.

At the same time, some have expressed concerns about whether prices will be reduced.

Boycotts intensify in Malaysia following Israel’s invasion of Gaza

Boycotts against US and Israeli brands have been ongoing in Malaysia for several years.

The movement began in response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has since expanded to include other issues, such as US foreign policy.

The movement has intensified lately following Israel’s ongoing invasion of Gaza.

Many Malaysians have taken to social media to express their support for the boycott and call for more businesses to join the movement.

As the boycott movement continues to grow, whether more businesses will follow in Nas Bistro’s footsteps and replace foreign products with local ones remains to be seen.

The backlash against these brands serves as a reminder of the power of consumer activism and the impact it can have on businesses and governments.

As the boycott movement in Malaysia continues to grow, it remains to be seen how it will impact the F&B industry and whether more businesses will switch to local brands.

READ MORE: US Pizza Malaysia Becomes “Kita Pizza” If They Receive 10,000 Likes & Comments

The Effectiveness and Fairness of the Boycott Movement

Some netizens have expressed confusion over the selective nature of the boycotts, with some questioning why certain brands are targeted while others are not.

The F&B industry has been a particular focus of such campaigns, with some businesses, such as McDonald’s Malaysia, facing intense criticism.

While some brands, such as Apple, social media applications, oil and tobacco giants, and the founder of Google, are often associated with supporting the Zionist regime, they have not been boycotted.

Regardless of the outcome, the boycott movement in Malaysia serves as a reminder of the power of consumer activism and the impact it can have on businesses and governments.

The Debate on Long-Term Impact of Boycott Campaigns

As more people become aware of the impact their purchasing decisions can have, we will likely see more campaigns like this in the future.

However, critics of the boycott movement argue that these campaigns may only have a temporary effect and may not lead to long-term changes in consumer behaviour.

Critics of the boycott movement argue that people may return to their usual consumption patterns once the initial momentum of the campaign fades away or when products are offered at discounted prices.

It remains to be seen whether sustained awareness and commitment to the cause will drive lasting changes in consumer activism.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.