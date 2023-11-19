US Pizza Malaysia Becomes “Kita Pizza” If They Receive 10,000 Likes & Comments

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A few days ago, US Pizza Malaysia issued a statement to clarify that the word “US” in its name means “us” or “kita” in Malay. The company added that they were a Muslim-owned local company.

The sudden statement likely came after companies in Malaysia faced boycotts if they were suspected of having links with United States-based companies that support Israel.

In its latest social media posts, US Pizza Malaysia asked its followers if they wanted the company to change its name to a more localised business name: From “US Pizza: The Pizza Professionals” to “Kita Pizza: Pizza Profesional.”

US Pizza Malaysia said they would make the name change if they received 10,000 likes and comments on their social media post.

The pizza franchise did not specify which social media post in particular since they posted on Facebook and TikTok so it’s a 50/50 chance.

On Facebook, most comments seem receptive to the idea of a name change. Meanwhile, on TikTok, netizens said it would be a shame to change the name now since there was branding value in the original name.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has 740 likes/reactions and 184 comments while the TikTok post has 1896 likes and 221 comments.

