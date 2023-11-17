US Pizza’s Prima Saujana Outlet Says Letters Denote “Us” – Malay Word For “Kita”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A US Pizza outlet in Prima Saujana recently issued a statement on its social media pages which looked rather odd.

In the statement, which was even signed by the outlet owner, one Mohd Sobree Ali, it was said that US is actually the word “us” which in Malay means “kita”.

The statement looked rather out of the blue as there had been no recent issue surrounding the pizza franchise.

It can be assumed that the statement was issued following the boycott of various American companies that support Israel.

The outlet clarified that they were a Muslim-owned local company.

“Kindly be informed that US PIZZA refers to the word ‘us’ (in Bahasa Melayu ‘kita’). It is totally a LOCAL incorporated company.

“For the US Pizza outlet at Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang, Selangor, it is a Muslim business entity. This company belongs to my family and myself,” said Sobree in the statement.

Facebook page missing

The Prima Saujana outlet has its own social media pages where the statement first appeared.

Oddly enough, the statement was deleted from their TikTok page.

Meanwhile, their Facebook page has disappeared along with the statement.

Rewriting history?

Mohd Sobree’s statement seems to differ from the official information about the pizza brand’s origin.

The company was, in fact, developed by founder Donald Duncan who had spent five years working in the pizza business in Missouri, USA before deciding to open the store.

In 1997, he opened the first outlet in Penang and named it US Pizza, to pay homage to his food origins.

In 2015, local entrepreneur Jeremy Hiew said he bought the company from Duncan.

The pizza brand then went on to receive its first halal certificate in 2017. It also bagged a couple of awards over the years for its offerings.

Hence, it is a bit surprising to read Mohd Sobree’s statement given the outlet’s official history.

US Pizza has not reacted to Mohd Sobree’s statement as at press time.

