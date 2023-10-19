Shortage Of Anesthesia In Gaza Hospital Leaves Patients In Agony

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Due to a severe shortage of medical supplies and available space, doctors at Al-Shifa, the main hospital in Gaza, were overwhelmed and forced to perform critical surgeries on hospital floors and hallways, often without anaesthesia.

This situation arose after a devastating explosion occurred at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday (17 October), which left hundreds of Palestinians injured in a scene of chaos and destruction.

As the hospital reopened to care for the people, the situation was extremely grave, with patients arriving in critical condition, some with severe injuries, including limb amputations.

UN demands investigation into air strike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Palestine's Gaza that killed hundreds of civilians and medical staff pic.twitter.com/h562d8rNqE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 19, 2023

AP quoted Al-Shifa’s director, Mohammed Abu Selmia, stressed the urgent need for essential resources, stating, “We need equipment, we need medicine, we need beds, we need anaesthesia, we need everything.”

He also warned that the generators would soon run out of fuel, leaving them without power within hours.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear, with Palestinian authorities blaming Israel and Israel pointing to a group in Gaza.

Israel has denied these allegations and pointed to a group in Gaza as the possible perpetrator of the attack and even tried to blame it on the jihadists.

Chanel 4 exposing the Israeli lies about the bombing of AL Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza.#StopGazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/niIEgDXxrz — Asif 🇵🇸 (@muhammada2021) October 19, 2023

Urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict

The timing of the hospital blast is significant, as it occurred just 10 days after Hamas launched surprise terror attacks on Israel.

These attacks left over 1,300 Israelis dead and almost 200 taken hostage, sparking an intense military response from Israel.

Following the incident, the Gaza Strip experienced high volatility, frequent clashes and violence.

🔴 مؤلم مؤلم مؤلم جدا 💔💔💔



أحد الممرضين في مستشفى الشفاء بغزة خلال عمله تلقى اتصال ان اخوانه جميعهم استشهدوا و امه بالمستشفى الان pic.twitter.com/N8PvB7N92v — TRAVIS | تراڤس (@irode0) October 18, 2023

Since Israel launched its counteroffensive, more than 3,300 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

This tragic event highlights the devastating impact of violence and conflict on innocent civilians and underscores the urgent need for peace and stability in the region.

Israel recently said it would allow aid deliveries to enter the besieged Gaza from Egypt, stating that it would not impose blockades.

Malaysia Takes the Lead in Pressuring the World to Hold Israel Accountable

Meanwhile, Malaysia aims to donate RM100 million to help ease the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also worked tirelessly to highlight the human rights violations and injustices that continue to affect Palestinian communities.

They have organized peaceful protests, held educational events, and launched social media campaigns to raise awareness and advocate for change.

The Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) said the United Nations must convene an urgent summit to determine measures to apply international pressure and end Israel’s attacks in Gaza.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid urged to distribute humanitarian aid to Gaza immediately and called Egypt to open the Rafah gate.

The international community cannot afford to wait for a ceasefire agreement. Israel must be halted through an intervention by the international community. Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid calling the world to show its outrage both in words and action.

Presiden Majlis Perundingan Pertubuhan Islam Malaysia (MAPIM), Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid berkata Gaza kini berada dalam keadaan nazak memandangkan hanya berbaki 24 jam sebelum bekalan kuasa terputus sepenuhnya.#AWANInews pic.twitter.com/riFYN9Cf7L — Astro AWANI (@501Awani) October 17, 2023

