Malaysian NGOs Unite To Demand International Intervention in Gaza Blockade

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the international community watches in silence, the people of Gaza continue to suffer under the brutal Israeli blockade.

In a powerful display of solidarity, Malaysian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have come together to demand immediate action to end the blockade and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a statement, the Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) called on the world to put opinions aside and take decisive action to address the crisis in Gaza.

How come Israel can cut off the food supply to Gaza when it shares a border with Egypt? It's because Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza when Hamas won and booted out Fatah. So Israel is supposed to supply everything to people who kill their civilians and Arab countries do nothing. pic.twitter.com/X5ZXcSybQI — United National Party (@UNPunOfficial) October 13, 2023

They emphasized that the international community is responsible for intervening and ending the blockade, which has caused untold suffering for innocent civilians.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the international community is responsible if Gaza is deprived of essential resources such as food, water, electricity, and fuel.

He pointed out that for more than 16 years, Gaza has been held captive as the largest open prison in the world.

We demand immediate UN intervention to force the opening of the Rafah crossing for the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Not only the siege is a violation of International law, it is barbaric and inhuman in every sense of the word. Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid reminding the world community that for every innocent soul loss because of the blockade on Gaza , the international community must be answerable.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

He also criticized the silence of world leaders and called on them to take concrete steps to address the crisis.

They urged nations to use their diplomatic influence to pressure Israel to lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza.

Mohd Azmi warned that the United Nations will lose all legitimacy to enact international law if the siege of Gaza is allowed to be continued and imposed by Israel unilaterally.

READ MORE: Malaysians Shake Things Up With #IsraelCuak Campaign In Support Of Palestine

Malaysia’s Unwavering Support: A Historic Legacy of Advocacy for Palestine’s Rights

Malaysia has a long-standing history of supporting Palestine and advocating for its rights on the international stage.

The Malaysian government has consistently condemned Israel’s actions and called for an end to the occupation, emphasizing the need for a just and lasting solution that respects the rights of the Palestinian people.

Solidarity and support for Palestine

Thousands of Malaysians in Kuala Lumpur gathered to protest against Israel’s actions and demand justice for the Palestinian people.

Held at Masjid Negara, the protest was a peaceful yet impassioned demonstration as Malaysians expressed their outrage over the ongoing conflict in the region.

People waved Palestinian flags and carried banners with powerful messages condemning Israel’s occupation and calling for an end to the violence.

Chants of “Free Palestine” echoed as protesters voiced their grievances and demanded immediate action from the international community.

Bebas! Bebas! Bebas Palestine!

Bersama pemimpin² dan ribuan rakyat Malaysia bersolidariti di Masjid Negara tanda sokongan kepada Rakyat Palestine yang ditindas dan dinafi hak mereka oleh Regim Israel dan sekutunya…

. pic.twitter.com/jcUbTCDyOL — Azli Yusof (@azliby) October 13, 2023

The protest was organized by various civil society groups and religious organizations who came together to express their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Participants from all walks of life, including students, professionals, activists, and families, joined forces to make their voices heard and send a clear message that the plight of the Palestinian people should not be ignored.

Among the politicians at the gathering after Friday prayers are Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim, Bersatu president and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

It was not only attended by Muslim politicians but also by non-Muslims from the Chinese-majority Democratic Action Party (DAP), who showed their support for the cause.

Ketua Jawatankuasa Eksekutif Kebangsaan Sosialis Pemuda DAP (DAPSY), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen berucap pada Himpunan Solidariti Bersama Gaza di Pekarangan Masjid Negara. pic.twitter.com/zKhqBUaJ6V — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) October 13, 2023

Meanwhile, many pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled outside the United States embassy in Kuala Lumpur today.

Chanting slogans and holding placards, the protesters called for an end to the violence and urged the international community to take decisive action to address the plight of the Palestinian people.

Passionate demonstrators march towards the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, calling for justice and solidarity with Palestine. (Pix: Zuhri Yuhyi)

The protest in Kuala Lumpur serves as a powerful reminder that the issue of Palestine resonates deeply with Malaysians.

It reflects the strong bond between the people of Malaysia and Palestine, united in their struggle against injustice and oppression.

The gathering also highlights the growing global movement supporting Palestine, as people from all corners stand in solidarity with those affected by the conflict.

As the protest in Kuala Lumpur concluded, organizers vowed to continue their advocacy efforts and raise awareness about the ongoing situation in Palestine.

They called on Malaysians to remain engaged and actively support initiatives that aim to bring about a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The passionate display of unity witnessed today in Kuala Lumpur is a powerful testament to Malaysians’ unwavering support for Palestine.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.