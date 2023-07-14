Two Men In Viral Penang Dog Abuse Case Charged With Animal Cruelty

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Three individuals in Penang were previously arrested for their involvement in an animal cruelty incident. A video which captured the act, showed the men beating a stray dog to death after it took shelter in a drain on 8 July.

Today, two of the three suspects were charged with animal cruelty.

Both Rosli Mat Zin, 53, and Suhaili Haron, 49, were charged under Section 29 (1) (a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 here at the Sessions Court today, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Upon conviction, both individuals will face a fine of a maximum of RM100,000 or a maximum of three years imprisonment or both. In addition, the charge was framed together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Jin Hong urged the court to set a high bail to ensure both accused would appear in court.

Judge Mohammad Khalid then proceeded to set bail at RM1,000 with one surety for each of the accused.

Lim further insisted that the accused report themselves to the nearest police station on the first of every month.

Re-mention of the case has been set for 16 August.

What happened?

A Twitter user recently shared a video in which it was said the stray dog ran across a poorly lit road and was run over by a motorcycle.

The injured dog then ran into a drain to hide. The video shared showed two men poking and hitting the defenceless dog with long objects that looked like sticks.

In another video, the dog’s lifeless body was left on the ground, showing the aftermath of the men’s cruelty.

The videos went viral and the cops informed they were investigating the case.

