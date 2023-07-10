3 Men Arrested In Penang Dog Killing Case

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Penang police have arrested three individuals connected to the dog abuse case on 9 and 10 July 2023.

The men were caught on video beating an injured dog to death after it took shelter in the drain.

The three male suspects, aged between 40 and 53, were apprehended in the Batu Maung area.

The men, who worked as a cargo agent, fisherman and bus driver respectively, will be remanded for 3 days until 12 July 2023 for further investigation.

All three suspects do not have a criminal record and tested negative for drugs in a urine test.

The case will be investigated under Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Upon conviction, Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a maximum 3-year prison sentence or both.

Meanwhile, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act carries a fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both.

The police promise to take stern action against animal abusers and remind the public not to spread the videos concerned.

