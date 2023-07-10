Penang Police To Investigate 2 Men Who Beat Injured Dog To Death

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The Penang police have issued a statement regarding the incident where two individuals were recorded beating an injured dog to death.

Initial investigations revealed that the cruel act took place on 8 July 2023 around 8.38pm in Kampung Telok Tempoyak, Batu Maung, Penang.

According to the witness, they saw two men, believed to be residents in the area, attacking a dog that had fallen into a roadside drain.

The witness then forwarded the video to a friend in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, who uploaded the video on Twitter under the handle SYHMIEE.

The police have opened an investigation paper regarding the matter. The case is being investigated under Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Upon conviction, Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a maximum 3-year prison sentence or both.

Meanwhile, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act carries a fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both.

The police promise to take stern action against those who abuse or hit animals without valid reasons.

The police also urged the public not to spread the videos concerned.

