[Watch] Injured Dog In Penang Viciously Beaten To Death By Men After Taking Shelter In Drain

People will usually try their best to help an injured animal, but apparently, a group of men in Penang did not get the memo.

According to a Twitter user, a stray dog ran across a poorly lit road and was run over by a motorcycle.

The injured dog then ran into the drain to hide. However, what happened next was heartbreaking.

In the video, two men could be seen poking and hitting the defenceless dog with long objects that looked like sticks.

In another video, the dog’s lifeless body was left on the ground, showing the aftermath of the men’s cruelty.

The Twitter user claimed one of the men said not to record and share what they did.

and diorang cari anjing tu sampai dapat and pukul sampai mati 😭 kejam betul manusia zaman sekarang ya. Kalau korang dengau betul2 dalam vid tu ada salah sorang yg mukul tu cakap, jgn record jgn pos kt mana2. nampak sangat bertindak tak fikir apa2 pic.twitter.com/PygMvv9Lhb — amitusape (@syhmiee) July 8, 2023

Angered netizens voice out

The videos drew criticism from netizens who were shocked by the men’s behaviour. They want the men to be punished according to the law and tagged the police to alert them about the matter.

Meanwhile, a netizen urged people to report the matter to Animal Welfare.

Others also shared that although dogs are seen as haram in Islam, it’s not an excuse to hurt the animals.

While the men in the video acted cruelly, there is still some hope for humanity. Some netizens shared that they have helped injured stray animals and taken them to the vet.

Hopefully, an investigation will take place to deter people from partaking in animal cruelty.

When it comes to the law, the offence of killing animals is stipulated under Section 30 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

@PDRMsia minta kesan individu2 ni — Natasha Azereen (@Natasha5156) July 8, 2023

Mohon siapa2 yang jadi saksi buat laporan polis moga si pelaku bangsat2 ni semua kena angkut kena dakwa dan merempat dalam penjara 😡😡😡 berbuat zalim pada haiwan neraka jahanam balasannya — Mat Piah (@____ExSolja____) July 8, 2023

Lets report it to the animal welfare.https://t.co/vP2GkcKzYr pic.twitter.com/x8AnMWlJAq — Nurulhuda نورالهدی (@xxxnurulhuda) July 9, 2023

entah apa yang Melayu ni benci sangat dengan anjing. mmg lah tergolong haiwan haram dalam Islam, tapi anjing tu tak kacau hidup manusia pon masalahnya. mungkin hina di mata yang menyiksanya, tapi tetap ada darjat di mata tuhan yang menciptakannya. — THALOL (@nrhnsharol) July 9, 2023

Aku pernah langgar anjing. Terus bawak vet. Owner tanya Melayu boleh bawak anjing ke? Dah? Dia binatang, bukan boleh cari doctor sendiri. Aku bawak la. Tak da lah nak pukul2 bagai. — Michael Hunt (@fordlynxrs) July 8, 2023

Last year, in Penang, i went to a vet clinic, saw a Chinese couple brought a street cat. A girl asked them about the cat. The couple said, they saw the cat met an accident. So they brought the cat to the vet.



Beautiful people exist.



But this video, putting humanity to shame. — Thanda (@Thanda_24) July 9, 2023

