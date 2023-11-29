Local Singer Yasin Sulaiman Freed Of 3 Drug Charges

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nasyid singer and composer Yasin Sulaiman has been freed of three drug possession charges by the Sessions Court today (29 November).

On 6 July, Yasin was lucky to escape a possible death sentence after the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court cleared him of trafficking 214g of cannabis at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Home in Kota Damansara.

This was after the prosecution withdrew the drug charge and laid a new charge of possessing cannabis weighing 193.7g.

He was charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A (2) of the same act, which provides for life imprisonment or not less than five years, with less than 10 strokes of the cane.

Yasin was also charged with ingesting the drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid” at the narcotics office of the Petaling Jaya district headquarters at 11.05pm on 24 March.

He was charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same act, which carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years.

Yasin Sulaiman was also charged for cultivating cannabis plants in his home. Image: TRP File

Yasin pleaded not guilty to cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence on the same date and time.

The charge was framed under Section 6B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, punishable under Section 6B (3) of the same act, which provides for life imprisonment and no less than six whippings.

A consultant psychiatrist at Bahagia Ulu Kinta Hospital in Perak, Dr Ian Lloyd Anthony, served as Yasin’s witness and confirmed that Yasin suffered from bipolar disorder.

Some of the symptoms of bipolar disorder exhibited by Yasin include:

Extreme mood swings

Unrealistic emotions

Paranoia

Temporary bouts of hallucination between 2009 and the past year

