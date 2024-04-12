Driver Who Mowed Down 6 Pakistani Men In Teluk Intan To Be Charged In Court Today

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The driver who mowed down six Pakistanis while allegedly high on drugs will be charged at the Teluk Intan magistrates’ court today (12 April) under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for consuming drugs.

Hilir Perak police chief Ahmad Adnan Basri said the investigation under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing death will be referred to prosecutors.

Six Pakistani men were mowed down by a car driven by a driver who tested positive for ganja at Kilometer 16, Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor, Teluk Intan, Perak, on Wednesday (10 April).

The six men were walking to perform Eid prayer on the first day of Hari Raya at a nearby mosque when a Proton Saga hit them.

Three of them, aged between 20 and 35 years old, died while three others were seriously injured and sent to the Teluk Intan Hospital.

The 36-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded to the shoulder of the road where the six were walking.

Before he could escape, a group of men allegedly gathered to beat him up in a ditch. They stopped the beating when the police arrived.

The driver lodged a police report about the assault at 1pm after suffering head injuries.

Adnan said the driver tested positive for cannabis (THC) in a urine test. Meanwhile, the car has been sent to Puspakom for checks.

According to the police, all victims had valid permits and travel documents. The police had also detained the four people allegedly involved in beating up the driver at 4.20pm yesterday. It’s believed that the group were friends of the victims.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

