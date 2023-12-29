Shocking Pharmaceutical Frenzy At Johor’s Forest City: Antibiotics Sold Like Candies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It has come to light that Forest City in Johor has turned into a wild bazaar for pharmaceuticals, with reports of azithromycin being hawked like sugary treats for a mere RM15 for a dozen.

Azithromycin is an antibiotic that should only be used under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional, and its sale without a prescription can contribute to antibiotic resistance and other health risks.

This alarming situation raises the spectre of antibiotic resistance, a global health nightmare.

The matter came to light in a post by Twitter user Bong @fiholicMD, who couldn’t hold back his astonishment, “Yo they be sellin azithromycin like candies for RM15 a dozen at Forest City lmao.”

This tweet, which has since gone viral, paints a picture of a place where the rules of the medicine trade seem to have gone on a holiday.

In a prompt response showcasing the gravity of the situation, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has taken note of the matter.

The Health Ministry is expected to swoop down on this rogue pharmaceutical practice, which flouts the regulations and poses a dire threat to public health.

Unmasking Malaysia’s Antibiotic Black Market: A Looming Health Crisis

For those not in the know, the sale of antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription is not just reckless; it’s illegal in Malaysia.

The country’s stringent laws demand that antibiotics can only be sold to individuals with a valid prescription from a certified medical practitioner.

This is to prevent the very real danger of antibiotic resistance, where bacteria evolve to become immune to the effects of medications, potentially leading to a future where common infections could become deadly.

The uncontrolled sale of antibiotics is a pressing issue in Malaysia.

According to the Health Ministry, efforts have been ramped up to curb this menace.

Pharmacies are under strict surveillance, and any transgressions are met with severe penalties.

However, the Forest City case suggests that more must be done to enforce these regulations effectively.

As the authorities grapple with this blatant disregard for public safety and health regulations, one thing is clear: it’s time to put an end to this pharmaceutical anarchy.

For more information on the legalities surrounding medication sales in Malaysia and the fight against antibiotic resistance, readers are encouraged to visit the Health Ministry’s website or consult authoritative medical literature.

