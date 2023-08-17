Knife-Wielding Hostage Taker Arrested In Sri Petaling

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A man was arrested by the police in Kuala Lumpur after holding a foreign girl hostage with a knife.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm at Jalan Radin Bagus on 15 August in Sri Petaling.

Brickfields OCPD Assistant Commissioner Amihizam Abdul Shukor was quoted by Berita Harian saying that police rushed to the scene and arrested the man not far from where the incident occurred.

A red pocket knife, a mobile phone, and glass shards were seized from him.

The suspect was found to have three drug cases and six criminal records.

He said the victim, who did not know the suspect, had chest pain.

The suspect is being charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, and Section 15(1)a of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-22979222, the KL Police Hotline at 03-21159999, or any nearby police station.

