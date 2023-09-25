[Watch] Police Confirm Viral Video Showing Arrest Of Suspected Drug Addict In Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video went viral recently after it showed a red car moving in reverse in an attempt to escape the police.

The driver in the red car could be seen chucking a small, clear bag out of the window as he drove slowly when the police car with sirens blaring caught up to him. The police shouted at the driver to stop and pull over.

One of the policemen approached the car with an M-16 and apprehended the driver by the side of the road.

Police confirmed that they arrested the 43-year-old suspected drug addict on 18 September 2023 at 6.45pm near a Chinese school along Jalan Tanjung Laboh in Batu Pahat, Johor, but the video only went viral a few days ago.

IPD Batu Pahat teah berjaya menahan seorang lelaki berusia 43 tahun yang pada ketika itu turut membawa dadah dipercayai syabu. Kejadian berlaku pada 18 September 2023.



Hasil saringan ujian air kencing juga mendapati individu berkenaan positif dadah jenis methamphetamine.… pic.twitter.com/HC80LDwvhn — Malaysia Gazette (@MalaysiaGazette) September 25, 2023

During the arrest, the police found a packet of contraband believed to be syabu in the suspect’s possession.

District deputy police chief Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the suspect has nine previous criminal records, including six drug-related offences.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and has been remanded to assist in investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

