Muhiyddin Makes U-Turn On Decision To Step Down As Bersatu President

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made a u-turn in his decision not to defend his position as the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) after talking to his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

This announcement was made during Bersatu’s sixth annual general assembly, which was held at the Ideal Convention Centre over the weekend.

According to him, his wife requested that he run for the presidency one more term. The Pagoh MP said that his wife told him the party still needed him.

This annual general assembly was not the real force that decided things for me. It is actually my wife. She told me over text that I must stay for another term because the party still needs me Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Bersatu president

Muhyiddin also asked party members and members of the Supreme Leadership Council (MPT) to swear an oath of allegiance to him at the conclusion of his address.

In an explanation, Muhyiddin stated that the purpose of the vow was to ensure that all members of Bersatu remained steadfast and faithful to him, enabling the party to win Putrajaya in the 16th General Election (GE16), as reported by Berita Harian.

On 24 November 2023, Muhyiddin announced that he would be steeping down as the party’s president next year.

READ MORE: Muhyiddin To Step Down As Bersatu President Next Year

During the speech at the Ideal Convention Centre, he stated that this decision was made after considering his age.

“I’m 76 years old now; I’ll be 80 when the next election comes—over 50 years in politics. I have been here with Bersatu since day one until today. It’s enough,” he said, as reported by the Malay Mail.

The former Prime Minister even proposed to be an adviser to the party, establishing an advisory council or even a chairman council.

He said that he would not offer himself as a presidential candidate but suggested that if the Supreme Council and leadership agreed, he could be an adviser.

Muhyiddin’s proposal was met with a strong response from delegates who shouted “kekal presiden” (stay as president).

Bersatu chairman Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah intervened and asked delegates if they agreed or disagreed with the proposal. All delegates shouted “No.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.