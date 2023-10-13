Father Only Pays RM100 For His Children’s Meals Every Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent video posted on TikTok by a lawyer named Suriati Ghani has gone viral.

The video highlights the issue of ex-spouses not providing enough financial support for their children.

In the posting, Suriyati talks about a father who is only willing to pay RM100 for his children’s meals every month, which is equivalent to only RM3.30 a day.

Suriati holds the father accountable for providing inadequate financial support to the children. (Pix: TikTok)

On the other hand, the father spends RM600 on himself for food every month.

Suriyati’s posting has sparked a conversation about the cost of living and the importance of providing adequate financial support for children.

Many netizens have shared their personal experiences regarding alimony and how they have raised their children despite facing financial difficulties.

Numerous social media users have shared their accounts of receiving inadequate financial support from their ex-spouses. (Pix: TikTok)

Some have also shared meal plans and budgeting tips to help people struggling to make ends meet.

For example, a netizen shared a 7-day meal plan for RM5 a day, while another shared tips on how to feed seven people for six days on a budget of RM15.30 a day.

Zuhri Yuhyi, a father of two, emphasized that in Islam, supporting one’s family is a responsibility and a form of worship.

Skimping on child support while indulging oneself is not just irresponsible—it’s un-Islamic. A father who neglects his financial responsibilities to his children is not just failing them; he’s failing God. Zuhri Yuhyi on the Islamic concept of men serving as the guardians and maintainers of women, which also extends to their children.

Zuhri, a relationship coach, highlighted that prioritising one’s desires above the fundamental needs of one’s children is not merely a financial choice but a moral deficiency that contradicts the fundamental nature of paternal intuition.

This statement emphasizes the importance of fulfilling one’s parental responsibilities and placing the well-being of one’s children at the forefront of decision-making.

Breaking Up is Hard to Do: Navigating Alimony Laws in Malaysia

It is important for ex-spouses in Malaysia to fulfil their responsibility of raising their children and providing them with adequate financial support.

However, if financial difficulties arise and it becomes challenging to meet these obligations, resources are available to assist them.

It is recommended to seek assistance from local government agencies or non-profit organizations to receive support and guidance during such times.

Muslim couples in Malaysia are generally required to attend a pre-marriage course as part of the marriage registration process.

This requirement aims to provide couples with the necessary skills and knowledge to establish a strong and healthy relationship and comply with Islamic laws and principles.

The importance of nurturing positive relationships

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development recently proposed the establishment of a committee to examine the possibility of making pre-marriage courses mandatory for non-Muslim couples.

The ministry aims to explore the feasibility of implementing such courses to promote healthy relationships and reduce the incidence of divorce.

Some have called for more parenting classes in Malaysia, which can benefit individuals going through marital issues and those looking to strengthen their parenting skills.

Various resources are available, including comprehensive and research-backed parenting programs focusing on the emotional and psychological effects of meeting or failing to meet core emotional needs.

These programs emphasize the importance of addressing these fundamental needs to promote healthy child development and overall well-being, which can have a lasting impact on their lives.

