[Watch] Rawang Rumble: Husband Rams Into Biker In Attempt To Run Away From Wife After Argument

A short clip of a Honda Civic crashing into a Yamaha Ego motorcycle went viral recently with many wondering what was the story behind it.

The video was also shared on Twitter by the managing editor of Careta Media, Hezeri Samsuri.

Makin ramai manusia tak risau nak bunuh orang.

Undang undang kena hukum betul betul ni. Bukan manusia biasa jenis tak ada perasaan nak cederakan orang lain.



Katanya di Rawang. pic.twitter.com/4Bo3EITTPb — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) November 30, 2023

t was later learned that the incident took place in Taman Tun Teja, Rawang, and the cause of the incident was an argument between a husband and his wife.

The husband, who was driving the Honda Civic, tried to run away from his wife after the argument. It was said that the person on the Yamaha Ego had tried to stop him but he was hit by the car instead.

The biker sustained injuries to his legs and elbow, as reported by Kosmo.

According to Gombak District Acting Chief of Police, Superintendent Noor Ariffin Mohamad, the driver was arrested yesterday at 7.45pm along Jalan Bidara in Selayang.

From the video, it can be seen that the driver did not get out of the car to check on the motorist he crashed into. Instead, he reversed the car and fled the scene.

Currently, the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 337 of the Penal Code.

He also requested the public who have information about the incident to come forward and contact the investigating officer, Assistant Superintendent Agilan Iswaran, at 019-5230801 or the Gombak District Police Operations Room at 03-61262222.

