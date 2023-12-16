Retired Father-In-Law Depletes RM500,000 Retirement Fund In A Year, Struggles To Make Ends Meet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Life after retirement is supposed to be relaxing, but financial mismanagement can lead to ongoing stress for some retirees.

This is the case for a retired father-in-law who struggles to make ends meet despite receiving a generous retirement sum of over RM500,000.

According to mStar, his son-in-law, based in Kuala Lumpur, revealed that the retirement fund had been depleted within a year, leaving the elderly couple with no savings.

The son-in-law discloses that the retired couple often complains about financial constraints, frequently requesting additional funds for various expenses.

Even routine maintenance and repairs around the house burden the son-in-law, who strives to support his in-laws with a monthly allowance.

Financial Goliath Towers Over Modern-Day Job

However, the strain on his finances is evident, with the son-in-law feeling pressured to provide additional funds whenever his in-laws require assistance.

The situation becomes more complicated as the son-in-law’s financial responsibilities grow.

With three young children living in Kuala Lumpur, living costs pose a significant challenge for the family.

Despite their best efforts to save, the son-in-law admits to having no savings due to the constant financial demands from his in-laws.

The emotional toll is evident as he expresses frustration and disappointment at the in-laws’ lack of understanding regarding their financial struggles.

The Economic Realities Facing Malaysian Families

In Malaysia, such cases are expected as the cost of living rises.

The cost of living for a typical family has been estimated to be around RM10,774 per month, according to a report from Expatistan.

Many households, like the one described, have both husband and wife working to make ends meet.

This trend reflects the economic challenges families face in the country, where dual-income households have become necessary for financial stability.

As a result, the traditional roles and responsibilities within the family unit have evolved, reflecting the broader economic challenges households face in Malaysia.

At the same time, the challenges of financial preparation for retirement have become increasingly apparent.

A survey revealed that many Malaysians save less than RM500 per month, indicating a potential shortfall in retirement funds for many.

Additionally, data from the World Bank has shown that a substantial percentage of the workforce in Malaysia is not actively contributing to retirement funds, further highlighting the potential inadequacy of retirement savings.

