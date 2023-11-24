Muhyiddin To Step Down As Bersatu President Next Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that he will not be defending his post as Bersatu president in the party polls due next year.

“It is time to let go.”

This was what he told delegates at the party’s annual general meeting today, as reported by FMT.

Muhyiddin has been Bersatu’s president since the party was formed in 2016.

He later became prime minister at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

