Muhyiddin To Step Down As Bersatu President Next Year

Muhyiddin Yassin was speaking at the Bersatu annual general meeting when he dropped his intention to step down next year.

November 24, 2023
Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that he will not be defending his post as Bersatu president in the party polls due next year.

“It is time to let go.”

This was what he told delegates at the party’s annual general meeting today, as reported by FMT.

Muhyiddin has been Bersatu’s president since the party was formed in 2016.

He later became prime minister at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

